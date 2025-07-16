SanDisk backs out of major Genessee County project

A planned semiconductor project near Flint that officials estimate could have brought 10,000 jobs to the region will not be going forward.

Crains first reported Michigan Democrats are blaming what they describe as chaotic economic policy for the loss.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was one of many elected Democrats to come out with a statement Wednesday.

“Because of massive economic uncertainty at the national level, an advanced manufacturing company we were working with to bring a huge project to Michigan has decided not to move forward with plans to construct a semiconductor plant anywhere in the United States.

“Their board came to this decision amid national economic turmoil, which is at risk of worsening amid threats of even higher tariffs. Michigan’s Mundy Township site was the company’s preferred destination to build their massive facility,” the emailed statement from the governor’s office read.

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald-Rivet (D-MI 8), state Senator John Cherry (D-Flint), and the state Democratic Party also sent out press releases on the topic.

Whitmer and McDonald Rivet’s statements did not mention President Donald Trump by name. But tariffs have been a hallmark of his agenda.

Republicans are defending the tariffs as encouraging businesses to invest in domestic manufacturing, rather than abroad.

“President Trump’s bold leadership is making it easier and more attractive than ever to create jobs in America. We simply need state leaders who are focused on making sure Michigan is the best possible place to build and grow. That’s why House Republicans will continue to fight at the Capitol to cut unnecessary red tape, reverse the 2023 Democrat tax hike on small business and improve state government services to help as many job creators as possible choose Michigan as a permanent home,” a press release from Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp) read.

Multiple sources confirmed the computer technology company SanDisk was behind the large scale project canceled this week.

Documents obtained by the Michigan Public Radio Network show the company engaged with the state via a letter of intent as far back as last August.

The Detroit News reported the company filed paperwork to lobby in Michigan in March.

SanDisk declined to comment, citing a quiet period ahead of reporting Q4 finances.

The project would have been located at the Advanced Manufacturing District in Mundy Township. State officials and local business leaders have been working to attract a new tenant to the nearly 1,200-acre megasite.

After the news broke Wednesday, all parties involved were disappointed. Quentin Messer Jr. is CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“While economic factors outside of the state’s control ultimately proved insurmountable to this greenfield project moving forward in the U.S., we are proud of the tremendous work that resulted in Genesee County being the preferred, and final U.S. location for what would have been a generational semiconductor fab investment,” a statement from Messer read.

Meanwhile, the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance said it was undeterred for trying to attract another project.

“While we are disappointed by this announcement, we remain 100% committed to attracting an advanced manufacturer to Genesee County and our top-notch team will continue our work to bring a project to Michigan. The Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County is the best site in North America for an advanced manufacturer to locate, and we will continue our important work together to attract a job-creating project that will benefit our region and the entire state for generations to come. We remain convinced that attracting an advanced manufacturer will create thousands of jobs, help boost and launch small businesses, create opportunities for young people and help us enhance national security by bringing our supply chain and jobs back to the U.S.,” a written statement from Alliance executive director Tyler Rossmaessler said.