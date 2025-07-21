AAA: Average price of gas in Michigan drops

The average price of regular gasoline in Michigan dropped by 13 cents this week, according to an analysis by AAA-Michigan, which determined the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is $3.14.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said the classic forces of supply and demand are behind the overall price drop.

“If crude oil prices stay steady, if stocks stay steady, then prices will kind of follow where demand is,” she said. “So, through the bulk of the summer it would not be surprising to see prices to go up and down as demand goes up and down.”

Woodland said Michigan’s average cost is now the same as the national average. She said across the state, gas is most expensive in Ann Arbor and metro Detroit. She said the lowest prices are in Marquette, Benton Harbor and Flint.