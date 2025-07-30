A 35-mph pitch for a strikeout, a first for Toronto Blue Jays catcher

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Major League pitchers are the kings of the mound. They throw blazing fastballs over 100 miles an hour.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

But in the eighth inning of the Blue Jays-Orioles game on Tuesday?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Holy Eephus.

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: (Laughter).

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Thirty-five. Wow.

SUMMERS: You heard that right, 35 miles per hour.

KELLY: Holy Jebus, indeed. Toronto's pitcher was, in fact, their catcher, Ali Sanchez.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Elite pitchability from Sanchez here.

KELLY: It was the second game of a doubleheader. They were down 14-4. They did not want to use their bullpen.

SUMMERS: And then, with a 1-2 count, no outs and a man on second, he faced Baltimore's catcher, Alex Jackson. And with a swing and a miss, Ali Sanchez recorded his first Major League strikeout.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: In a game that hasn't provided a lot of laughs for the Blue Jays...

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Sure.

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: ...Some of them might've gotten a chuckle there.

KELLY: A small victory and a 16-4 loss, but in a game known for stats, a great piece of history.

(SOUNDBITE OF NANCY BEA HEFLEY'S "TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

