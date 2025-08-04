© 2025 WMUK
How Trump's tariffs are affecting prices

By Alina Selyukh,
Juana Summers
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT

Prices have risen a tad on some items especially affected by tariffs. But for the most part, companies are finding ways to delay price increases -- for now.

