Gov. Whitmer signs education budget bill surrounded by Flint schoolchildren
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Michigan’s new state education budget into law Monday.
She signed the education budget surrounded by Flint public school students.
The governor said the budget includes a record amount in per-pupil funding, along with money for school safety, special education and free meals for students.
“Free meals help our kids focus on learning instead of worrying about being hungry,” said Whitmer.
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said being able to provide students with a free breakfast and lunch “matters.”
“This ensures that no child learns on an empty stomach,” said Jones.
The budget also includes more money for career and technical education and more money for higher education.
Some highlights from Michigan’s new education budget:
- Per-pupil funding: The foundation allowance increased to a record $10,050 per student.
- Free school meals: Funding for universal free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students is maintained.
- At-risk students: An increase of 25% is provided for programs supporting at-risk students.
- English Language Learners (ELL): There is a 25% increase in funding for ELL education.
- Career and Technical Education (CTE): Funding for CTE programs increased by $70 million.
- Special Education: Funding for special education services is increased by nearly 10%.
- Teacher support: The budget includes a one-time $203 million allocation for bonuses for school employees to help with out-of-pocket health costs.
- Literacy: There is a $60 million investment in literacy programs.
- Infrastructure: A $200 million investment in school infrastructure is included.
- Rural schools: There is a $125 million investment in rural school transportation.
- Class size: An investment of $65 million is designated for smaller class sizes in grades K-3.
- Higher Education: The budget includes a 2-3% boost for higher education and a $300 million deposit into the Michigan Achievement Scholarship Fund.