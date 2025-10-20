PHOTOS: Thousands rally across Michigan as part of 'No Kings' anti-Trump protest WCMU Published October 20, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Cristin Coppess / WCMUCynthia Swift-Falsetta calls out to passing cars during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. She was encouraging passersby to join the protesters. From Detroit to Houghton, Michiganders took to the streets on Saturday as part of the second national No Kings rally in protest of President Donald Trump and his administration. Photos come from reporters at stations across the Michigan Public Radio Network, including WCMU, WEMU, WMUK, WKAR and Michigan Public. Copyright 2025 WCMU Russ McNamara / WDET / WDETThousands of No Kings protesters marched down Michigan Avenue in Detroit to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Office in Downtown Detroit on Oct. 18, 2025 Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKARHundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Steve Carmody / Michigan Public / Michigan PublicSupporters of President Donald Trump try to disrupt a No Kings rally and march in Bay City, Michigan on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUKA group of marchers in Paw Paw hold signs that say "we the people" and "defend democracy" at the No Kings Day Rally and March on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. A person walks in the background in a costume that includes an ornate papier-mâché head peace and mask. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUA protester (left) and a counter-protester (right) get into a scuffle at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU / WEMUProtesters gathering in Ypsilanti, Mich. for a No Kings rally on Saturday Oct. 18. 2025. Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public / Michigan PublicMatthew Bertoni is a Vietnam veteran and attended the No Kings protest in Ann Arbor. He said "it makes me sick to my stomach," to see the Trump administration send the U.S. military into American cities. Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public / Michigan PublicProtesters gathered in the streets of Saline, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the second national No Kings protest. Russ McNamara / WDET / WDETThousands of No Kings protesters marched down Michigan Avenue in Detroit to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Office in Downtown Detroit on Oct. 18, 2025 Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUKNo Kings Day 2.0 on Beckley Road in Battle Creek on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Russ McNamara / WDET / WDETNo Kings protesters marched down Michigan Avenue in Detroit to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Office in Downtown Detroit on Oct. 18, 2025 Anna Spidel / WMUK / WMUKAlicia and Kevin Youngblood Lion King-themed signs at the No Kings 2.0 rally in Kalamazoo on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. The husband and wife said another protestor gave them the signs. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUMark Grant walks along Mission Street while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Russ McNamara / WDET / WDETThousands of people showed up to the No Kings rally in Detroit's Roosevelt Park outside the historic Michigan Central Depot on Oct. 18, 2025. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUProtesters hold signs condemning the Trump administration while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Russ McNamara / WDET / WDETOne pro-Trump counter protester was arrested by Detroit Police at the No Kings march on Oct. 18, 2025. Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUKShane Eberhard and his son Carter of Battle Creek were perhaps the only counter-protesters at the Battle Creek No Kings Day Rally on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Eberhard estimated that the October event was about 10 times larger than the first No Kings Day of Action in June. He said he also attended that one as a peaceful counter-protester. Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU / WEMUProtesters gathering for a No Kings rally in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUYoung protesters walk alongside Mission street during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKARHundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUKMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was a surprise speaker at the No Kings Day of Action in Paw Paw on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. She rallied the crowd with a call-and-response. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUMichael Willett smiles as he stands beside fellow protesters at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKARHundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public / Michigan PublicA protester in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKARDemonstrators in frog costumes hold a sign during the "No Kings" rally near the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, on Oct. 18, 2025. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUProtesters line Mission Street at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUDonning a dinosaur costume, a protestor holds a quippy sign during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMUA drive-by protester holds a sign out of the car window while chanting "No Kings!" at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.