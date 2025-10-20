© 2025 WMUK
PHOTOS: Thousands rally across Michigan as part of 'No Kings' anti-Trump protest

WCMU
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
Cynthia Swift-Falsetta calls out to passing cars during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. She was encouraging passersby to join the protesters.
Cristin Coppess
/
WCMU
Cynthia Swift-Falsetta calls out to passing cars during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. She was encouraging passersby to join the protesters.

From Detroit to Houghton, Michiganders took to the streets on Saturday as part of the second national No Kings rally in protest of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Photos come from reporters at stations across the Michigan Public Radio Network, including WCMU, WEMU, WMUK, WKAR and Michigan Public.

Copyright 2025 WCMU

Thousands of No Kings protesters marched down Michigan Avenue in Detroit to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Office in Downtown Detroit on Oct. 18, 2025
Russ McNamara / WDET
/
WDET
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
/
WKAR
Supporters of President Donald Trump try to disrupt a No Kings rally and march in Bay City, Michigan on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Public
/
Michigan Public
A group of marchers in Paw Paw hold signs that say "we the people" and "defend democracy" at the No Kings Day Rally and March on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. A person walks in the background in a costume that includes an ornate papier-mâché head peace and mask.
Leona Larson / WMUK
/
WMUK
A protester (left) and a counter-protester (right) get into a scuffle at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
Protesters gathering in Ypsilanti, Mich. for a No Kings rally on Saturday Oct. 18. 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
/
WEMU
Matthew Bertoni is a Vietnam veteran and attended the No Kings protest in Ann Arbor. He said "it makes me sick to my stomach," to see the Trump administration send the U.S. military into American cities.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public
/
Michigan Public
Protesters gathered in the streets of Saline, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the second national No Kings protest.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
/
Michigan Public
No Kings Day 2.0 on Beckley Road in Battle Creek on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.
Leona Larson / WMUK
/
WMUK
Alicia and Kevin Youngblood Lion King-themed signs at the No Kings 2.0 rally in Kalamazoo on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. The husband and wife said another protestor gave them the signs.
Anna Spidel / WMUK
/
WMUK
Mark Grant walks along Mission Street while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
Thousands of people showed up to the No Kings rally in Detroit's Roosevelt Park outside the historic Michigan Central Depot on Oct. 18, 2025.
Russ McNamara / WDET
/
WDET
Protesters hold signs condemning the Trump administration while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
One pro-Trump counter protester was arrested by Detroit Police at the No Kings march on Oct. 18, 2025.
Russ McNamara / WDET
/
WDET
Shane Eberhard and his son Carter of Battle Creek were perhaps the only counter-protesters at the Battle Creek No Kings Day Rally on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Eberhard estimated that the October event was about 10 times larger than the first No Kings Day of Action in June. He said he also attended that one as a peaceful counter-protester.
Leona Larson / WMUK
/
WMUK
Protesters gathering for a No Kings rally in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU
/
WEMU
Young protesters walk alongside Mission street during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
/
WKAR
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was a surprise speaker at the No Kings Day of Action in Paw Paw on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. She rallied the crowd with a call-and-response.
Leona Larson / WMUK
/
WMUK
Michael Willett smiles as he stands beside fellow protesters at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
/
WKAR
A protester in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public
/
Michigan Public
Demonstrators in frog costumes hold a sign during the "No Kings" rally near the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
/
WKAR
Protesters line Mission Street at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
Donning a dinosaur costume, a protestor holds a quippy sign during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
A drive-by protester holds a sign out of the car window while chanting "No Kings!" at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
/
WCMU
