PHOTOS: Thousands rally across Michigan as part of 'No Kings' anti-Trump protest

Russ McNamara / WDET / WDET Thousands of No Kings protesters marched down Michigan Avenue in Detroit to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Office in Downtown Detroit on Oct. 18, 2025

Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKAR Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Steve Carmody / Michigan Public / Michigan Public Supporters of President Donald Trump try to disrupt a No Kings rally and march in Bay City, Michigan on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.

Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUK A group of marchers in Paw Paw hold signs that say "we the people" and "defend democracy" at the No Kings Day Rally and March on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. A person walks in the background in a costume that includes an ornate papier-mâché head peace and mask.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU A protester (left) and a counter-protester (right) get into a scuffle at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU / WEMU Protesters gathering in Ypsilanti, Mich. for a No Kings rally on Saturday Oct. 18. 2025.

Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public / Michigan Public Matthew Bertoni is a Vietnam veteran and attended the No Kings protest in Ann Arbor. He said "it makes me sick to my stomach," to see the Trump administration send the U.S. military into American cities.

Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public / Michigan Public Protesters gathered in the streets of Saline, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 as part of the second national No Kings protest.

Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUK No Kings Day 2.0 on Beckley Road in Battle Creek on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.

Anna Spidel / WMUK / WMUK Alicia and Kevin Youngblood Lion King-themed signs at the No Kings 2.0 rally in Kalamazoo on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. The husband and wife said another protestor gave them the signs.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU Mark Grant walks along Mission Street while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Russ McNamara / WDET / WDET Thousands of people showed up to the No Kings rally in Detroit's Roosevelt Park outside the historic Michigan Central Depot on Oct. 18, 2025.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU Protesters hold signs condemning the Trump administration while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Russ McNamara / WDET / WDET One pro-Trump counter protester was arrested by Detroit Police at the No Kings march on Oct. 18, 2025.

Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUK Shane Eberhard and his son Carter of Battle Creek were perhaps the only counter-protesters at the Battle Creek No Kings Day Rally on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. Eberhard estimated that the October event was about 10 times larger than the first No Kings Day of Action in June. He said he also attended that one as a peaceful counter-protester.

Kevin Meerschaert / WEMU / WEMU Protesters gathering for a No Kings rally in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU Young protesters walk alongside Mission street during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Leona Larson / WMUK / WMUK Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was a surprise speaker at the No Kings Day of Action in Paw Paw on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025. She rallied the crowd with a call-and-response.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU Michael Willett smiles as he stands beside fellow protesters at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public / Michigan Public A protester in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday Oct. 18, 2025.

Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKAR Demonstrators in frog costumes hold a sign during the "No Kings" rally near the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, on Oct. 18, 2025.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU Protesters line Mission Street at the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.

Cristin Coppess / WCMU / WCMU Donning a dinosaur costume, a protestor holds a quippy sign during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.