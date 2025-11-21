Michigan starts workplace mental health pilot program

The state of Michigan has started recruiting businesses for a new pilot program aimed at improving workplace mental health.

The four-month program is called LEADS, an acronym for “Learn, Educate, Act, Deploy, Study."

Sean Egan is deputy director of labor for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. He said the program will involve new trainings focused on cultural change, workplace stress, and burnout.

“We really want to help employers see and make those changes that can help their workplace, but we also want to make sure employees have a base level of understanding to recognize how they may be impacted by different things and their lives or different ways of stress are impacting them,” Egan said.

The four-month pilot program is geared toward businesses with fewer than 500 employees. It’s starting early next year.

Egan said the pilot will probably involve around 30 companies and about a thousand employees. There are hopes to eventually take the program statewide.

He said a key is measuring results.

“Throughout the process, we'll evaluate and assess the effectiveness of those programs, and then employers would follow-up with us after the pilot program ends. So, we can just continue to see if it's having the impact, we think it can,” Egan said.

Some of the trainings will be specialized for all staff, management, and for people working in HR.

The program is the result of several partnerships, including with the Corporation for a Skilled Workforce, and University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Willamette University researchers.

There’s also $1 million set aside in the state budget for it.

Egan said investing in a healthier workforce saves companies money.

“Not dealing with chronic stress actually leads to physical health complications. The most prevalent outcome is anxiety and depression. So you see increased healthcare costs. You have increased turnover, increased absenteeism, tardiness, more challenges with productivity.”

