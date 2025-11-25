'Illegal orders' and the investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly

WMUK 102.1-FM is scheduled to go off the air Wednesday November 26 around 11:30 am to allow for electrical work at our transmitter. During that time, our HD channels will also not be available. The outage should not last longer than 15 minutes. Classical WMUK will be still be broadcasting at 89.9-FM. You can still listen to the live streams of both stations through our website and the WMUK app.