Michigan Senate majority leader reflects on a year of divided government in Lansing

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said she’s not willing to let bad blood with Republican House leaders block good policy next year.

In a year-end interview with the Michigan Public Radio Network, Brinks looked back on an unusually slow legislative session, the impacts of data center laws that were passed in the 2023-24 session and working with House Republicans in divided government.

Cross-chamber battles

Tensions between the two Lansing chambers began early as the Senate sued the House in February for refusing to deliver nine legislature-passed bills to the governor. Those bills were passed under Democratic control during the 2023-2024 legislature but hadn’t been delivered by the time Republicans took charge of the chamber in January.

Brinks blames House leadership for passing the fewest number of bills in state history. But she said work is still possible.

“I reject that that will be a barrier to us as Democrats and any other person here, Republicans included, in being committed to doing what we still can: that is to benefit the people of our state,” Brinks said in an interview.

House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) has said his chamber is doing a better job scrutinizing policy proposals to make sure they only take up ones that are ready to become law.

Brinks said priorities for next year include passing a new budget on time and new policies to keep kids safe online.

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats introduced bills to create a new Kids Code Act. The policies would provide new consumer protections to children and create rules for their social media engagement.

Despite the lackluster year, Brinks said she was proud of several policies that passed her chamber and the legislature overall. That includes a new plan to fund roads, protecting free school meals, and various community investments.

“I don’t want it to be lost in the negativity and chaos that some folks believe they benefit from politically that we have been able to … stick up for the things that matter the most,” Brinks said.

The road funding plan was part of a long, drawn-out budget process that saw Republicans blame the Senate for moving slowly. Eventually, parties agreed to use a new 24% wholesale tax on cannabis to cover part of the new spending.

That decision is also currently in court. Brinks said she would have liked to see new revenue for roads spread across more streams.

“I think to have this all fall on one industry is not the most prudent. It was simply the thing that was politically possible with the actors here,” Brinks said.

Funding disputes continue

Brinks also doubled down on calling for all the funding that the House Appropriations Committee unilaterally canceled last week to be restored.

Cuts include $645 million from the past budget cycle for social safety net programs, public works projects and more.

But House leadership says many of the cut items were “pork” and argues any important projects could be added back in a future spending bill.

Brinks said groups were counting on those funds.

“I will point out that the speaker was there. He was the minority leader at the time, he had a seat at the table. If he is unhappy with the negotiation from a year and a half ago, he should’ve done a better job with it then,” Brinks said.

House leadership continues to resist calls to put all the funding back.

Data centers

Another move from the last legislative session has also created implications for the present. Last term, Brinks oversaw passage of some data center-friendly state laws.

That was before planned large-scale projects faced fierce opposition from communities worried about energy rates and environmental safety.

Brinks said Michigan’s laws accounted for those concerns to avoid repeating mistakes seen in other states. She said data centers developers still have responsibilities.

“They need to understand their place in our communities as well. They need to be good neighbors and ensure that they are following the rules, talking with people, addressing concerns of local communities,” Brinks said.