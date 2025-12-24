© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

School districts lose lawsuit over disclosure requirements following "mass casualty" events

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST
A row of lockers in a school hallway.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

A collection of school districts has lost a lawsuit to try to keep legally privileged information from disclosure in the wake of a mass casualty event.

The districts brought the lawsuit to challenge a state law which requires districts to disclose information in an investigation of a mass casualty event, even if that information would otherwise be considered private.

The state is requiring districts to agree to waive their right to withhold the information, as a condition of receiving state funding for mental health support for students.

The districts argued the law is unconstitutional.

But a court of claims judge disagreed, saying the law “is coercive, but it does not coerce the relinquishment of a constitutional right in exchange for essential public funding.”

Judge Sima G. Patel wrote that districts that didn’t want to waive the right to withhold privileged information could simply refuse the extra funding for mental health support.
Tags
mprn
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
See stories by Dustin Dwyer