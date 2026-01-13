Michigan could make six invasive plant species illegal, including a few popular flowering plants

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) could prohibit or restrict several invasive plant species, the popular landscaping Callery pear tree and Japanese barberry shrub among them. The public can submit feedback on the fate of these flowering plants and the other proposed species in a survey created by the department.

Tim Boring is the Director for MDARD. He said invasive species management continues to be a priority for the department.

He said the department conducted a series of weed risk assessments in compliance with the USDA, and through that process identified six species as potential threats across Michigan.

According to MDARD, they are:



Common buckthorn Glossy buckthorn Callery pear Japanese barberry Water hyacinth Water lettuce

Boring said some of these species harbor non-native plants and insects, posing environmental concerns.

"Japanese barberry is known to outcompete native plant species and harbors ticks that carry Lyme disease,” he continued. “Common buckthorn can harbor other crop diseases and emit chemicals into the soil and water that are problematic. Plants like water hyacinth and water lettuce are difficult to control in our waterways."

MDARD proposed water hyacinth and water lettuce be prohibited, while the other four would be restricted.

Boring said the goal is to limit spread and control the long-term impact these plants might have on Michigan's environment. If added to the restricted and prohibited lists, it will be illegal to introduce, sell, or intentionally possess the plants in Michigan.

Boring said MDARD would be taking steps to curtail the commercial availability and heighten public awareness of these plants.

“In isolation, any one species doesn't present a significant risk. But in aggregation, all of these plants together do create some risks that we take seriously here,” he said.

Boring said he’s aware of the commercial ramifications, particularly for the Callery pear and Japanese barberry.

“We don’t take those lightly,” he said. “We're actively working with nurseries and landscapers across the state here to understand aspects from their perspective.”

He said MDARD is taking public feedback on its proposal until February 9. Then the department will work to analyze the comments, following up with experts in the industry. Boring said final determinations will take place in the spring.

“We're going to be looking at a phased-in approach of how we go about categorizing cultivation and sale of these over a period of years,” Boring said. “It's not overnight behavioral change, and we're going to make sure we're balancing economic considerations at the same time as protecting environmental concerns.”