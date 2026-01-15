Slotkin: Years later, Flint water crisis still causing lasting harm

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) spoke on the Senate floor on Thursday about the Flint community’s struggles in the wake of the Flint water crisis.

Slotkin said the community’s still in pain, and in the process of seeking accountability and justice for a water crisis they didn’t cause.

“An American city was poisoned,” Slotkin said. She added that tens of thousands of people were exposed to elevated levels of lead in their drinking water.

Slotkin’s speech came nearly 10 years since a federal emergency was declared by President Barack Obama during the height of the water crisis.

“I wanted to be here to make sure Michiganders and Americans don't forget what happened,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin said Brittany Thomas, a resident in Flint with two young children, began to notice foam coming out of her neighbor’s taps. The water was yellow, brown, or rust colored.

Slotkin said Thomas’ children began developing rashes and having seizures, going in and out of the hospital without answers.

“For the rest of 2014, more and more families in Flint began to experience sudden, strange symptoms, thinning hair, rashes, seizures, pain, and chronic conditions,” Slotkin said. Kids developed learning disabilities.

“Michigan is the Great Lakes state. Water is part of our core identity. Threats to our water are threats to our very identity as Michiganders,” Slotkin continued.

Now, Slotkin said billions of dollars have been spent to swap out lead pipes in cities across the country.

But she said Flint residents are still feeling the long-term effects of the water crisis, and they're looking for justice. They’ve sued the EPA.

“No apology, no amount of assigning blame, and certainly no amount of money can make Flint whole, but even after all they've endured over the past decade, this community is being denied what little they were promised,” Slotkin said. She called on the Trump administration to fairly settle the case.

“I want to say here on the floor of the Senate directly to Flint, no matter what is coming, I have your back, and it is my responsibility to fight for you,” Slotkin concluded.