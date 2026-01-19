Whitmer on trade trip to Switzerland

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on a trade trip this week to Switzerland, where she is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. The annual international economic conference famously attracts corporate chiefs, wealthy investors, and government leaders.

“I’m excited to tell Michigan’s story this week and build relationships directly with global leaders at the World Economic Forum,” Whitmer said Monday in a statement sent by her office. “On issues like innovation, workforce talent, and manufacturing, we are building a bright future and making a difference for Michiganders.”

The statement says the trip’s purpose is to attract new investment and expand the footprint of foreign companies that already have a Michigan presence.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer is also along for the trip, which is financed by an MEDC-linked not-for-profit fund.

“These investment missions allow us to present our ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy to business decision-makers in critical markets and global government leaders who are actively considering places like Michigan to expand, innovate, and invest,” said Messer.

He said the Davos trip meshes with the Trump administration’s efforts to onshore manufacturing to the U.S. Trump is slated to address the conference on Wednesday.

The governor will address a manufacturing technology group while she’s there. She will also be part of a panel discussion featuring U.S. governors and another on the future of electric vehicles.