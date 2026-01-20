WMUK Murrow Awards submission for continuing coverage in 2025

00:00-00:51 spot filed 7/14/2025, focusing on grant restrictions

00:51-1:24 excerpt of spot from the same package

1:25-6:57 feature explaining how fees from federal courts support anti-domestic violence work in Michigan, why groups are getting less money from those cases and how they’re seeking to make it up

6:58-7:59 spot filed 10/22/2025 on state budget allocations falling well short of what anti-DV groups sought to make up for a federal gap

7:59-8:32 excerpt of spot from the same package

8:33-9:32 Spot filed 11/26/25 as the financial picture for the Domestic Violence Coalition unexpectedly improves

9:33-10:13 (end) spot filed 12/3/2025 in which YWCA CEO Susan Rosas comments on a more complicated picture for her organization. The intro for this spot read: “YWCA Kalamazoo says it’s downsizing after federal funding changes and a state budget shortfall. WMUK’s Anna Spidel reports on the nonprofit that serves domestic abuse survivors among others.”