© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Closings, cancelations and delays

Lifelong dream realized with opening of catering and takeout business in Battle Creek

WMUK | By Jane Parikh, Second Wave Media
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:37 PM EST
Mitts 2 Pits catering business is located on Calhoun Street near downtown Battle Creek.
John Grap
/
Second Wave Media
Mitts 2 Pits catering business is located on Calhoun Street near downtown Battle Creek.

Mitts 2 Pits Catering is the latest tenant in a building at 78 Calhoun Street that has incubated dreams for several restaurateurs in Battle Creek. Owned by the husband-and-wife team of Benjamin and Denise Young, the catering and take-out business opened its first brick-and-mortar location in April. The Youngs recently carved out some time from their busy holiday schedule to speak with “On the Ground Battle Creek” about making their dream a reality.

Read more in Southwest Michigan's Second Wave

This story is part of Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. Visit swmichjournalism.com to learn more.
Tags
mprn
Jane Parikh, Second Wave Media
See stories by Jane Parikh, Second Wave Media