Lifelong dream realized with opening of catering and takeout business in Battle Creek

Mitts 2 Pits Catering is the latest tenant in a building at 78 Calhoun Street that has incubated dreams for several restaurateurs in Battle Creek. Owned by the husband-and-wife team of Benjamin and Denise Young, the catering and take-out business opened its first brick-and-mortar location in April. The Youngs recently carved out some time from their busy holiday schedule to speak with “On the Ground Battle Creek” about making their dream a reality.

