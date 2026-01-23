Vitalizing the Vine

© 2026 WMUK
WMUK | By Robert M. Weir, Encore Magazine
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:52 AM EST
Residents' input resulted in the creation of the Davis Street Skate Park in the neighborhood.
Courtesy Photo
Steve Walsh’s first impression of the Vine neighborhood, in 1993, was “cool place, a good vibe, and the people are wonderful.”

Today, as executive director of the Vine Neighborhood Association, he speaks with passion about this “great neighborhood” with its diverse population of families and retirees; students, entrepreneurs and professionals; musicians, artists, actors and writers.

The Vine neighborhood is one square mile, running from Oakland Drive on the west to Burdick Street on the east, from Crosstown Parkway and Howard Street on the south almost to West Lovell Street on the north. It has 977 housing units and a population of nearly

5,289 people, giving it one of the city's highest population densities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Read more in Encore.

This story is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. The SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism. To learn more, visit swmichjournalism.com.
Robert M. Weir, Encore Magazine
