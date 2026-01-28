Michigan high schoolers can cash in on more name, image, likeness opportunities

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved an expansion of moneymaking opportunities for high school athletes.

The organization overseeing high school sports in the state announced Tuesday that its Representative Council has adopted a new policy that allows students to make money from "social media endorsements and promotions, personal appearances, photo sessions or autograph signings; modeling, advertising, merchandise, sports cards or apparel sales; and the use of a student’s name, image or likeness in marketing materials."

The rules are effective immediately, the association said.

The expansion of the personal branding activities allowed under MHSAA rules follows changes in college sports that have allowed student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, often known as "NIL."

MHSAA said updates to its policy on benefiting from personal branding have been discussed at a series of meetings over the last three years.

The association said its new policy allows students more opportunities to capitalize on their athletic ability "as long as those activities are individual opportunities for individual students – while not disrupting competitive equity."

"We’re confident we’ve crafted language that allows true NIL opportunities without affecting competitive equity among our member schools," said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl.

The new policy extends only to student-athletes' personal brands. It does not let them use their school's name, logo, or mascot in their promotions, and schools cannot "solicit, arrange, negotiate, or promote" personal branding opportunities for students.

Students also cannot associate their branding with "products, services, individuals, companies, or industries" that the athletic association deems inappropriate.