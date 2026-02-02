Nurses and hospital officials say they have reached a "milestone" in negotiations to end a strike at Henry Ford Genesys

A months long nurses' strike appears closer to ending.

The two sides say their negotiations have reached a milestone.

Hundreds of nurses took to the picket line on Labor Day outside Henry Ford Genesys near Flint, and there they have remained for more than 150 days.

But the hospital and the Teamsters union say they reached an important milestone in their negotiations Friday.

Over the weekend, the two sides released a joint statement saying they are optimistic. But added crucial negotiations remain.

No details have been released. Nurse to patient ratios have been a key sticking point.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we look forward to sharing more when we’re able,” said the final line of the joint statement.

The strike has at times turned as bitter as this winter’s deep freeze.

Back in October, Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien met with striking nurses on the picket line and called Henry Ford Health a “white collar crime syndicate.”

A Henry Ford Health spokeswoman slapped back, accusing O’Brien of prioritizing the union agenda over the health care needs of the local community.

Despite the strike, Henry Ford Genesys has remained open, including providing emergency care to victims of September’s deadly attack on a church in Grand Blanc.