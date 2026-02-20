Democrats pour resources into Michigan's 35th state Senate District race

A national Democratic party group is focusing resources on the May special election for Michigan’s 35th state Senate District.

The seat represents parts of Midland, Saginaw, and Bay Counties. Analysts have framed the region as a bellwether for the country’s political climate.

Saginaw fire captain Chedrick Greene is the Democratic nominee in the race. He said voters are worried about policies implemented or advocated by President Donald Trump, like higher tariffs and increased immigration enforcement.

“Our residents are tired of this current administration’s attack on our everyday freedoms, attack on the working class individuals of our country. So, anytime that we can enact commonsense laws back into place to undo some of the damage that has been done by the Republican Party is a win,” Greene said Friday during a press conference.

Greene is the only Michigan candidate so far in a list of "spotlight" races compiled by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

DLCC President Heather Williams said those are races the group is putting attention, time, and resources into.

“We're really putting focus on races that really matter, that are really important, that have great candidates running who can tell really important stories about what is happening in their district and how it connects to what we are seeing across the country and nationally,” Williams said.

The race is likely to also draw support from national Republican resources, like the Republican State Leadership Committee.

Saginaw lawyer Jason Tunney is running as the Republican nominee in the 35th Senate District race. Brian Szmitke is a senior advisor with the campaign. He said Trump’s policies, as well as what Michigan Republicans could accomplish in Lansing should they pick up this seat, will bring voters to their side.

“These are people that are focused on putting dinner on the table, balancing their checkbook and trying to make ends meet. That's Jason's experience, right?” Szmitke said in an interview.

Beyond that, he said the fact that the seat has been empty for over a year will be a driving factor.

“People were unrepresented during (the) budget process. You know, we've had so much legislation that has been passed without a voice for the 35th district. People are furious with that. And it's not lost on them that that was Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, playing partisan games,” Smitke said.

Whitmer faced criticism from both sides of the political aisle for the amount of time she took to call a special election to fill the seat.

Depending on which party wins, Democrats could keep their majority in the state Senate — or lose it to an even split with Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said Republicans would be able to block almost anything they want if they win the seat. That’s because Michigan’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor would only be allowed to cast a tie-breaking vote if Republicans give a bill enough no-votes for it to tie.

“We still may be able to get some things done. But the truth of the matter is it would really put a halt to most things that are Democratic priorities or Democratic ideas,” Brinks said.

Brinks would continue to set the Senate agenda, however, even if the chamber ties.

Regardless of what happens in May, the Senate seat would still be up for re-election in November.