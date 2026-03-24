Federal lawsuit challenges planned ICE detention facility in Romulus

State and city officials have filed a federal court challenge in an effort to block the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from converting a former warehouse in Romulus into a facility to potentially house hundreds of immigrant detainees.

In the complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel lays out multiple reasons why she says the warehouse near the Detroit Metro Airport is not suitable for use as a detention facility by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“As the state’s attorney general, I have a legal and moral authority to act if and when this administration behaves unlawfully and does so in a way that harms Michigan’s residents,” Nessel said at a press conference.

The complaint alleges the facility lacks the space, health and sanitation systems and infrastructure to handle as many as 500 detainees at a time. It also said the city, which is also part of the lawsuit, would have to pick up significant costs to manage the additional traffic and security if the project goes forward.

Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight said DHS never consulted with the city about its plans or made an effort to address its concerns. He said the building was designed for industrial use and is located in a flood plain. He said it is too close to residential neighborhoods, and violates local zoning rules.

“In addition, this site is located approximately one mile from an elementary and middle schools,” he said. “In my opinion, DHS could not have picked a worse location.”

The federal government is not required to follow local zoning rules, but communities looking to block ICE's building plans could still have some legal avenues .