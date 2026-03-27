Michigan school district settles Gaza protest free speech case with student

Civil rights groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with a school district where a teacher reprimanded a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance to protest the war in Gaza. The groups and the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools announced Thursday that they had reached a deal, which forestalls a federal civil rights trial.

The Palestinian-American middle school student, identified as D.K. in court documents, said she was shamed and singled out by the teacher for standing by her beliefs.

“This experience definitely had a big impact on me and my life,” she said in a written statement. “It was terrifying at times, scary to face a teacher and overwhelming with the attention that came with the publicity. But it taught me the importance of speaking up for what I believe is right.”

The lawsuit filed last year claimed the girl was admonished and insulted by the teacher as she remained seated and silent while other students stood up for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Under the terms of the settlement, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools agreed to training for teachers and staff in sensitivity and student First Amendment free speech rights. D.K. will also have access to counseling as needed and her record will be cleared of any indication she did something wrong.

The teacher who admonished the girl will also pay the girl’s family $10,000 under the terms of the deal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Arab American Civil Rights League filed the lawsuit on behalf of the teenager and her family.

“At a time of great turmoil and political conflict in the U.S. and around the world, the value of protecting free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment has never been more important,” said former ACLU attorney Mark Fancher. “This case is a timely reminder of the need to be especially tolerant and sensitive to the circumstances, fears, and concerns of all students.”

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Superintendent Monica Merritt also praised the teenager in a statement released by the district.

“We commend the student for showing courage and speaking up about the incident,” she said. “We are committed to the agreement reached that will allow all parties to move forward and allow us to expand training opportunities, which is consistent with our vision and values of respect, understanding and continuous improvement.”