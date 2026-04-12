The Analog Bag: Gen Z's solution to doomscrolling

An analog bag is a bag, usually a canvas tote, filled with screen-free activities to keep your hands away from your phone. The contents might include a journal, some watercolors, a book — or, for Brynne Annika Fritjofson, two.

"I'm reading the Throne of Glass series and this is a dual read, so you have to go back and forth with the chapters," Fritjofson said, holding up two purple and orange Sarah J. Maas hardcovers.

Fritjofson is a Gen Z influencer who loves to share all things whimsy. Her Instagram feed is full of vibrant green matchas, friendship bracelet letter beads, and colorful crochet projects. In her analog bag, is the start of a crochet beach sweater, made from teal yarn, that she showed off to NPR's Ayesha Rascoe.

"That's why it's got all the holes in it," she told Rascoe. "So it'll be breezy."

Her analog bag — a strawberry-covered tote with a yellow Labubu rocking a green bucket hat — is a staple in Fritjofson's whimsical lifestyle.

"I am trying to find activities that keep me from scrolling on my phone, especially since I work on social media full time," Fritjofson said. "It's easy to get on the internet, get on social media and just kind of scroll mindlessly… I think [an analog bag] helps you slow down and embrace different things in your life that you wouldn't do if you're scrolling."

This screen free solution is trending on social media. Fritjofson sees the irony in that, but she also sees value in reaching people where they're at.

To some, the analog bag is not a novel. Ask any parent who's ever tried to keep kids quiet during church or occupied during a trip. But for those born into the internet age, having a designated bag to turn to for entertainment marks a significant change in lifestyle.

"When I have a [dedicated analo and I see it in the corner of my eye when I'm on my phone, I feel a relief… because I've done something to set myself up for success. This is my phone replacement, so I can put it down and pick up something else," influencer Sierra Campbell, the creator of the trend, told NPR.

The Weekend Edition team put together an analog bag for host Ayesha Rascoe. Her Nina Toten-Bag was packed with activities like Uno, fidget spinners, coloring books, knitting projects, a crossword puzzle edited by Will Shortz, and so much more.

"We're on to something here," Rascoe said. "My kids would really like all the coloring and all the crafts, they would be all into it."

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