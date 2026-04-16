Detroit launches 6-point plan for a safe summer

Detroit officials have launched a six-point community safety plan designed to curb violent crime and ensure a peaceful environment as the city moves into the warmer summer months.

The strategy, they said, is centered on prevention, intervention, and enforcement. Officials described it as a collaborative effort between the Detroit Police Department, other city departments, and community groups.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield emphasized that while violent crime is currently on the decline, the city is being "intentional about staying ahead" of potential summer spikes.

The first of the six points focuses on reducing accidental shootings and gun violence. To do so, the city said it will distribute 2,000 free gun locks through the Health Department and the Department of Neighborhoods.

The second point is Neighborhood Safety Action Teams. Sheffield said it's a city-wide effort that uses crime data to identify specific blocks and neighborhoods that require immediate attention and where city leaders will conduct weekly walks to hear directly from residents.

The city will also crack down on unlicensed after-hours businesses that disrupt neighborhoods, authorities said.

Dave Bell, director of the Building, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department, or BSEED, issued a firm warning to illegal operators.

"If you are operating an illegal after-hours facility, you will shut down or there will be consequences," Bell stated. "Detroiters need a safe place and safe neighborhoods, and we are committed to making sure that happens."

Additionally, the Detroit Police Department said it will implement a "Safe Summer" Strategy.

Police Chief Todd Bettison outlined an aggressive enforcement plan targeting "quality of life" issues and dangerous activities.

Starting off with drag racing and drifting, Bettison said DPD will increase its presence to shut down illegal street parties and seize vehicles involved in reckless driving.

Next, Bettison said, officers will enforce curfew compliance. For children 15 and under, the curfew is 10 p.m.; for 16- and 17-year-olds, it is 11 p.m.

Lastly, the chief said, they will hold parents accountable. Fines for parents whose children violate curfew range from $250 for a first offense to $500 for subsequent violations.

Holistic Approach

Enforcement is only one piece of the puzzle, officials said. The city has also established a new task force to address the root causes of disputes before they turn violent.

Teferi Brent, director of the Mayor’s new Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety, explained the shift.

"The goal is to repair relationships, give victims a real voice, build a culture of accountability and reconciliation, and ultimately to prevent the next conflict before it happens," Brent said.

This point includes expanding Detroit's Behavioral Health Co-Response teams to operate 24/7 during May as a "proof of concept".

James White, president and CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, added: "We know we can't arrest our way out of crime. There are a number of issues that contribute to crime. ... Some of that has to do with trauma and impulse decision-making".

Lastly, to give young people safe alternatives, the city is launching an initiative called "Occupy the Summer," which includes keeping recreation centers open until 11 p.m. or midnight.

"When young people feel like this city belongs to them, they act like it does," said Chanel Hampton, the city's senior director of youth and education.

Leaders said the goal is not just to lower crime, but to address its root causes and create safer communities.