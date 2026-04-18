Chris Swanson files nominating paperwork in campaign for governor

Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says not to count him out in his race for governor. His campaign says it turned in a little over 26,000 nominating petition signatures Friday to get on the Democratic primary ballot.

Polling has consistently shown Swanson trailing his main opponent, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, in the primary race. But he said he’s not letting that get him down as talks to voters across the state.

Speaking with reporters outside the state Bureau of Elections Friday, Swanson said the race would not be a “coronation.” He believes a “silent majority” of voters want a candidate that can heal divisions within the state and country.

“I think this whole country is looking for something that's different than the establishment candidate who has talking points. They want to see actions, and that’s what we bring. That’s what makes me different,” he said.

During his campaign, Swanson has landed some key endorsements, including from the electricians’ union, the IBEW, and several local chapters of various unions.

Swanson told reporters his path to victory rests with the working class and organized labor. He said he’s spent years building key relationships, like at the northern Michigan UAW training center known as Black Lake.

“These are races that are not won just on the campaign trail. They’re won from decades of foundation building. And I’ve done that. Twenty-three years going to Black Lake talking to retirees, being a dues-paying member for 33 years myself, a member of good standing, a member of the American Federation of Teachers 6244, that matters to labor,” Swanson said.

The UAW, a major power broker in Michigan Democratic politics, has not yet endorsed in this race. The union’s Region 1, which represents local unions in eight Michigan counties, said it’s starting candidate screening next month.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Elections will start reviewing Swanson and Benson’s signatures to ensure both candidates gathered enough to make the ballot by early this summer.