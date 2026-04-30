Learning and Earning: Anti-bullying program becomes outlet for young entrepreneurs

Kalamazoo’s Justice Against Bullying at School (JABS) initiative was created in 2016 to support and empower youth who have been affected by bullying, but it has become much more.

The program embraces any school-aged youth, including college students, and over the years, has adapted to offer programs on what members want to explore — from self-defense and gardening to podcasts and customized clothing — which have become a unique avenue of growth for the organization.

JABS began as an after-school safe space for students, launched by two sisters after one was repeatedly harassed and assaulted in grade school.

This story was reported by Katie Houston, Encore Magazine in partnership with the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative

This story is part of the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative’s coverage of equitable community development. The SWMJC is a group of 12 regional organizations dedicated to strengthening local journalism.