May Day marchers call for immigrant protections

People marched across Michigan to mark May Day - International Workers' Day.

Movimiento Cosecha organized the Grand Rapids march, which wound through mostly the south side of the city.

Marchers called for support for immigrant workers and immigrant families affected by enforcement actions by the Trump administration.

“We are doing the jobs that nobody wants in this country, but we are not being uplifted,” said Gema Lowe, one of the organizers of the Grand Rapids march.

Lowe said local families have been affected by arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and held at the North Lake Processing Center . Federal judges have ruled hundreds of detainees were “unlawfully” held at the facility in violation of their due process rights.

“If people doesn’t resist and doesn’t realize this is what’s happening, it’s very dangerous for the country and for democracy,” Lowe said.

A separate march was planned for Detroit for International Worker’s Day. The theme for that march is “workers over billionaires.”