'Wait Wait' for May 2, 2026: Live in San Diego with Ron Burgundy
This week's show was recorded in San Diego with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ron Burgundy and panelists Eugene Cordero, Paula Poundstone, and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Too Many Kings; Zillions on Zillow; Carmakers Don't Look Back
Panel Questions
A Terrifying New App
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a surprising silver lining in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Legendary anchorman Ron Burgundy answers our questions about sailors
Peter talks to legendary anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell). Ron plays our game called, "Anchorman, meet the Anchormen" Three questions about famous sailors.
Panel Questions
Getting TSA Clean; Koko's Visits the Bank
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Classics Meal; Benefits of Getting Soaked; Free Gym Alert!
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, what will King Charles bring back as a souvenir from his trip to the US?
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