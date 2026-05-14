Detroit's population grows for third consecutive year

Detroit's population grew again last year for the third consecutive year, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Bureau estimates the city's population rose by 3,200 in 2023, by 6,600 in 2024, and by 5,060 in 2025, for a total of close to 15,000 more people living in the city over the three-year period.

The city's growth rate slightly outpaced the state.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield credits the news to city and community efforts to make neighborhoods safer, increase jobs and housing, and improve city services.

"For decades the story told about Detroit was always one of decline," Sheffield said. "Year after year, families left, population shrank, and too many people counted Detroit out. But today the numbers tell a different story, they tell the real story of what is happening in our city. Long term Detroiters are choosing to stay and new residents are choosing to call Detroit home."

Detroit Chief Strategy Officer Trisha Stein said a lot rides on getting an accurate census, and city officials have been in a legal battle with the Census Bureau since the 2020 count to ensure the census is fair and accurate.

"It's so important that every Detroiter gets counted. It results in federal and state dollars, that's how our funding gets calculated," Stein said.

Sheffield said the city is also working to increase the incomes of Detroiters.

The city still has a very high poverty rate. It was over 30% in 2024.