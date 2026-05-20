Senate Dems want to create Michigan Voting Rights Act to counter Supreme Court ruling

A state Senate committee advanced legislation Wednesday to create a Michigan Voting Rights Act, largely in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that struck down key portions of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The bills would create a sweeping state-level set of laws with provisions that include requiring more voting information to be available in languages other than English, offering more assistance for voters with disabilities, and creating a nonpartisan state voter institute for training and gathering data on election management.

“With the clear and present danger of voting rights being under increasing attacks across this country, Michigan has an opportunity and a responsibility to lead,” said state Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), one of the bill sponsors.

Supporters said Michigan could be one of the first states to offer a legislative response to the Supreme Court decision and efforts by President Donald Trump to concentrate control of elections at the federal level.

“And we’re calling on everyone who cares about our state, our country and our most fundamental freedoms to join in this fight,” said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie. “In doing so, Michigan can lay down the blueprint and can show other states, communities, and voters how to fight back and win.”

The bills were adopted by the Senate Elections and Ethics Committee on 4-1 party line votes. The bills now go to the Senate floor, where Democratic leaders will decide when they will be put on the calendar for votes.

The Republican-controlled state House has adopted competing election bills that include requiring people to show proof of citizenship before registering to vote.

That legislation was approved last month on a party-line vote and sent to the Senate. Republicans say it is a basic election security measure, while Democrats argue it would lead to disenfranchising eligible voters to solve the exceedingly rare problem of voting by noncitizens. GOP House members on Wednesday called on Senate leaders to vote on the House bill.

“A lot of this I think is noise, fearmongering, that the Democrats are really good at doing right now,” said Representative Rachelle Smit (R-Martin), who chairs the House Election Integrity Committee. “The most important thing that we could be doing to preserve and protect our voting rights is to pass this bill, which would be requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.”

With a divided Legislature, it would take bipartisan support to get any election reform legislation to the governor’s desk.