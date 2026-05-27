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MSU's president is leaving to run Clemson University of South Carolina

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
Kevin Guskiewicz, former MSU President, now Clemson University President
Michigan State University
Kevin Guskiewicz

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees has named Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz as the South Carolina school's next president.

Details regarding a start date are being finalized. Guskiewicz has served as president of MSU just over two years.

MSU Board Chair Brianna Scott issued the following statement.

“We greatly value these past two-plus years under President Guskiewicz. His leadership has set the university on a positive trajectory and one that we can continue during this transition. Michigan State University has demonstrated resilience throughout its history, and the institution’s strength has never depended on any one individual. The university’s mission, talent and momentum continue just as they have for nearly 175 years."

Scott said the board will provide information regarding a transition plan soon.

In a statement, Guskiewicz said, "I look forward to engaging with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the many South Carolinians whose passion and support have shaped Clemson into one of the nation’s leading global public research universities."

Search Committee Chair Cheri Phyfer said in a statement, “Dr. Guskiewicz rose to the top of a remarkable list with his deep understanding not only of higher education on the national level, but familiarity with Clemson University and its land-grant mission.”

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Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton