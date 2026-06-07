WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at low power due to problems with cooling at our transmitter site. HD service is currently not available. The signal for 102.1-FM will be weaker outside of Kalamazoo. We hope to have the issue resolved soon. 89.9-FM Classical WMUK is operating normally.
Pakistani workers say their faith cost them their jobs in the UAE
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.