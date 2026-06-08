WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at low power due to problems with cooling at our transmitter site. HD service is currently not available. The signal for 102.1-FM will be weaker outside of Kalamazoo. We hope to have the issue resolved soon. 89.9-FM Classical WMUK is operating normally.
Chinese president visits North Korea for the first time in 7 years
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.