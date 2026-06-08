Morning news brief

WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at low power due to problems with cooling at our transmitter site. HD service is currently not available. The signal for 102.1-FM will be weaker outside of Kalamazoo. We hope to have the issue resolved soon. 89.9-FM Classical WMUK is operating normally.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.