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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Israel and Iran traded fire early Monday in retaliatory strikes, Trump walked out of an interview after being pressed on election fraud claims, ebola outbreak is spreading at alarming rate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin