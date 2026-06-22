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Congress returns as scrutiny grows over Trump's Iran ceasefire agreement

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Michel Martin
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

With Congress returning to Washington, President Trump's ceasefire agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz faces new scrutiny.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin