Warden of Michigan women's prison takes "personal leave" amid public scrutiny

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced June 23 that the warden of Michigan's only women's correctional facility, Women's Huron Valley (WHV), is "taking a personal leave."

This comes after public scrutiny over alleged poor living conditions and three recent deaths within the facility.

Inmates Khaira Howard, 28, Rebecca Fackler, 57, and Ashley Hoath, 36, all died in MDOC custody within a single one-month span between mid-May and early June 2026.

Collective calls for more oversight caused by their deaths prompted a "transparency website" made by the MDOC, which includes the names of the three women, although all of the investigations and reports are still underway.

Another former inmate, 54-year old Jennifer Wallace, died of sepsis last fall after what her family claims was because of "medical negligence" by the facility.

The string of deaths triggered more than 30 state lawmakers and federal representatives to call for the resignation of MDOC Director Heidi Washington, citing a history of poor ventilation, systemic overcrowding, and inadequate healthcare delivery.

Jacara Moore was an inmate at WHV for eight years under Howard's leadership, entering the facility at 19 years old.

She said Howard was not helpful when inmates would approach him with their concerns.

"It just seems like we just get the runaround when we try to get things resolved and address him directly," Moore said. "We asked some blatant questions like, 'Hey, what's going on? Why are we being forced to do this clean up mold? Why are we being forced to be subjected to body cameras while we're being strip searched?' Then we just get the runaround."

"We just viewed him as a person that just didn't value our lives."

In the meantime, Cooper Street Correctional Facility's warden, Michelle Floyd, will temporarily replace Howard as warden of WHV. In an email statement to Michigan Public, a spokesman for the MDOC, Lucas Verran, said she's a "30-year veteran of the department with 6½ years of service as warden."

Moore hopes the incoming interim warden will improve conditions at the facility.

"I hope that the next warden that comes really invests in rehabilitation," Moore said. "Really invests in transformation, in healing, and listens."