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Primary Election 2026

WMUK | By Gordon Evans
Published July 10, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT
A person in louse-fitting green pants stands at a black voting booth, only parts of their figure visible. Two other black voting booths can be seen to the right, both displaying an emblem with the word Vote underneath an American Flag.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A resident votes in the May 5 election in Portage.

The election is August 4th, however absentee ballots are available now

The August primary will determine which candidates will win the Republican and Democratic nominations for many races. Those include governor, U.S. Senate, and the state Legislature.

Some communities also have ballot proposals, which will be decided in the August election.

While the primary is August 4th, absentee ballots are available now.

Below are some links with information about the August primary.

Vote 411 includes a sample ballot based on your address, as well as information about polling places and verifying voter registration.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Voter Information Center has information about registering to vote, casting an absentee ballot, voter forms and more.

The Secretary of State also has links to county clerk's offices across Michigan, a campaign finance database and a list of candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, state Legislature and judicial races.

Check back for updates leading up to the August 4th primary.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
See stories by Gordon Evans