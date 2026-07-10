Primary Election 2026

The August primary will determine which candidates will win the Republican and Democratic nominations for many races. Those include governor, U.S. Senate, and the state Legislature.

Some communities also have ballot proposals, which will be decided in the August election.

While the primary is August 4th, absentee ballots are available now.

Below are some links with information about the August primary.

Vote 411 includes a sample ballot based on your address, as well as information about polling places and verifying voter registration.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Voter Information Center has information about registering to vote, casting an absentee ballot, voter forms and more.

The Secretary of State also has links to county clerk's offices across Michigan, a campaign finance database and a list of candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, state Legislature and judicial races.

Check back for updates leading up to the August 4th primary.