New laws to expand missing person alert, vulnerable adult protection

Newly signed Michigan laws would expand use of the state’s emergency alert system.

A couple of new laws expand AMBER Alerts to cover all missing children believed to be in danger, including ones with special needs. Before now, Michigan State Police policy reserved AMBER Alerts just for children suspected of being abducted.

In a statement celebrating the laws' passage, co-sponsor Rep. Angela Rigas (R-Caledonia) referenced the inspiration behind the legislation.

“This is a crucial win for public safety,” Rigas said in a press release. “This legislation is named in honor of Rowan Milford Morey, a six-year-old whose tragic death in Isabella County revealed severe flaws in Michigan’s emergency alert system. During a custody dispute, Rowan’s mother repeatedly requested assistance from police, but an AMBER Alert could not be activated because the case did not reach the legal standards for an abduction. The laws had to change, and today, we celebrate that victory.”

While that package focuses on missing children, another new law creates an alert system for missing older and vulnerable adults who could also be in danger. Supporters of the policies say the extra resources during an emergency could make all the difference in finding someone.

The bills all received bipartisan support on their way through the Legislature.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer also signed legislation to create more oversight for moving a vulnerable person out of their home.

Under the new laws, a guardian will need to get court approval for changing the address of an incapacitated person they care for. A recent appraisal will also be required before a guardian can sell the home of someone under their watch.

Co-sponsor Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly) said her office heard several horror stories when working on the issue.

“It’s a big thing in people’s lives. It deserves to be scrutinized and for the court to make sure that that’s what’s really needed. And it is in the best interest before they remove somebody from their home,” Johnson said in an interview.

During committee testimony, speakers discussed trends of older adults’ homes suspiciously selling for far below market value. Guardians could then move someone in their care to a new location, or move them further away from family members and loved ones, according to the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative.

Johnson said the law change addresses what she estimates as about 10% of the problem when it comes to preventing elder abuse. She said a necessary step to address the bulk of the issues, however, is formal licensing of guardians in the first place.

“People when they’re down and out, when they’re vulnerable, are taken advantage of. All their money’s taken, their house is taken, they have no money to fight and they lose their ability to decide where they’re going to live, who’s going to see them, what medical care they’re going to get, where their money goes, how it goes,” Johnson said.

While the home-related bills passed the Legislature with full support, past efforts to regulate the guardianship system have struggled to gain traction. Johnson argued that’s because it can be difficult for older and vulnerable adults to organize the same way other causes can.