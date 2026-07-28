City of Portage will host public interviews with four city manager finalists

The City of Portage will host public interviews to vet four finalists for its city manager position. The first round takes place on August 19.

Former Portage city manager Pat McGinnis retired in July after four years in the position. Now, the city has narrowed down an applicant pool of 53 to four finalists. Three of the candidates are city managers in other Michigan cities. The fourth is an administrator at a township near Houston, Texas.

The interviews will be public. They take place on August 19 at 3 p.m. at Portage City Hall and will also be livestreamed. The city will then hold a second round of interviews, with plans to appoint a new city manager by early September.