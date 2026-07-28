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City of Portage will host public interviews with four city manager finalists

WMUK | By Elliot Russell
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
A large sign marks the location of Portage City Hall. On the left side of the sign, stakes of rectangular cut stones build up to the top. A majority of the middle and right of the sign is taken up by a large blue segment that reads "City Hall," with "Portage" and its motto "A Natural Place to Move" sitting below the sign in that order.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Portage City Hall sign sits alongside the road on South Westnedge Avenue.

On August 19, four candidates vying to replace Portage's recently retired city manager will participate in public interviews.

The City of Portage will host public interviews to vet four finalists for its city manager position. The first round takes place on August 19.

Former Portage city manager Pat McGinnis retired in July after four years in the position. Now, the city has narrowed down an applicant pool of 53 to four finalists. Three of the candidates are city managers in other Michigan cities. The fourth is an administrator at a township near Houston, Texas.

The interviews will be public. They take place on August 19 at 3 p.m. at Portage City Hall and will also be livestreamed. The city will then hold a second round of interviews, with plans to appoint a new city manager by early September.
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
See stories by Elliot Russell