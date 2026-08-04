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Jocelyn Benson wins Democratic primary for governor's race

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published August 4, 2026 at 9:17 PM EDT
A monochromatic photo of Jocelyn Benson is in front of a blue to purple gradient background. To the right is the Michigan Public Election 2026 Results logo. Underneath are the words "Jocelyn Benson" and "Democratic Gubernatorial Primary."
Kalloli Bhatt
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Canva

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson clinched the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday night as she seeks to succeed the current Democrat holding the office, Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The race was called by multiple media outlets not long after the polls closed.

Benson told a crowd in Detroit that she wants to grow the economy, improve schools, and make housing more affordable. She also said the election is about protecting the values of democracy.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson celebrates her victory in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 4, 2026.
Rick Pluta
/
Michigan Public Radio Network
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson celebrates her victory in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 4, 2026.

“You all know that I will work with anyone and everyone to get that done,” she said. “But I am also unafraid to stand up to anyone who gets in our way, and this moment needs leaders who will stand up with courage, unafraid, to bullies.”

“I will work for all of you and every Michigander in this state. Not the highest bidder, not corporate interests, not Donald Trump – you,” she said to the cheers of the crowd.

Benson is attempting the rarely achieved feat in Michigan of succeeding a retiring governor of the same party – which has not happened since the state constitution of 1963 established four-year gubernatorial terms.

Benson faced just a token challenge from Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in the primary, which allowed her to save resources for the general election. Her campaign announced this week it has already booked a $10 million ad buy heading into the general election.
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Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta