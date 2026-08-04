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John James wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor, will face Democrat Jocelyn Benson

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:32 PM EDT
A monochromatic photo of Jocelyn Benson is in front of a purple to red gradient background. To the left is the Michigan Public Election 2026 Results logo. Underneath are the words "John James" and "Republican Gubernatorial Primary."
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Democratic nominee "Jocelyn Benson promises a new direction, but she’s been a part of the leadership that got us lost in the first place," U.S. Rep. John James told supporters at his victory party Tuesday night, August 4, 2026.

Congressman John James picked up roughly half the votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary for governor.

He’ll face off against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who won the Democratic primary, in November’s general election.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson celebrates her victory in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 4, 2026.
Jocelyn Benson wins Democratic primary for governor's race
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wins in the Democratic gubernatorial primary against Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Speaking to supporters in Sterling Heights, James slammed Benson for her role in state government during the past eight years.

“Jocelyn Benson promises a new direction, but she’s been a part of the leadership that got us lost in the first place,” James told attendees at his victory party.

John James acknowledged President Donald Trump in his speech. The president’s endorsement gave the James campaign a significant boost, even convincing two other candidates to withdraw from the race.

But before he turns his attention fully on the November election, James must now rally support among Republicans who didn’t vote for him.

Businessman Perry Johnson picked up about a third of the GOP vote in the primary. For months, Johnson’s campaign repeatedly attacked James, calling him a “Lying Liberal Loser.”

After James declared victory, Johnson released a written statement that does not appear to be a political olive branch: “The career politicians and special interests may win tonight, but they will not win the future. We will make Michigan great again!”

The winner of November’s general election will succeed Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited.
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Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody