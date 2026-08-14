Rep. John James chooses Rep. DeBoyer for Lt. Governor

John James, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor announced his running mate pick.

James named state Rep. Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay Twp) as his choice for lieutenant governor Thursday.

“Jay embodies the West Point Honor Code principles I expect in my administration: restoring integrity, competence, and trust in state government,” said James, a second-term Congressman representing Michigan's 10th District, in a tweet announcing the decision.

DeBoyer chairs the Michigan House Oversight Committee and previously served as St. Clair County clerk.

Republican strategist Kristin Combs said it’s a smart pick since DeBoyer has experience with both legislating and elections.

“As a former clerk, he can talk to that. I think chairing the Oversight Committee, he’s gotten a really good glimpse into the administration and maybe some things we’re looking – Republicans are looking – to improve on,” Combs said.

Some of the House Oversight Committee's more notable moments this term have come from DeBoyer and other Republican members grilling various state department leaders, like Michigan State Police Lt. Col. James Grady, state health department director Elizabeth Hertel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is the Democratic nominee for governor.

Michigan Republican Party members will still need to approve the pick at an August 22 convention, before DeBoyer officially becomes the lieutenant governor nominee.

If it holds, it will be the first time in decades that Republicans haven’t nominated a woman for at least one major statewide office. DeBoyer also represents an area that nearly abuts James’ metro-Detroit congressional district, potentially leading to concerns about attracting voters from other parts of the state.

But Combs said that’s all irrelevant.

“Identity politics doesn’t really matter. What you’re looking for is who’s going to help you accomplish your agenda. Who’s going to get the things done that you’re trying to get done if you’re John James and you’re running to be governor,” Combs said.

While Republicans are welcoming the choice, Democrats are already criticizing DeBoyer as being in lockstep with President Donald Trump and his policies.

DeBoyer has butted heads with some Democrats, like state Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), who accused DeBoyer of not working collaboratively to solve problems with government.

“He likes to attack Democratic elected officials. That will probably be his role as the candidate for lieutenant governor,” Tserngolou said Thursday.

Benson has yet to choose her own running mate, though state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), state Senate Appropriations Chair Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), and former state Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) have all been reportedly floated as options.