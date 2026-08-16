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Saginaw leaders look to rein in unruly gatherings, though there are concerns about their approach

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published August 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Saginaw city council is expected to vote on an ordinance Monday that would give police more authority to break up large gatherings. But critics are concerned the ordinance could be invoked to stop peaceful protests, picket lines or even large family gatherings.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
The Saginaw city council is expected to vote on an ordinance Monday that would give police more authority to break up large gatherings. But critics are concerned the ordinance could be invoked to stop peaceful protests, picket lines or even large family gatherings.

On Monday, the Saginaw city council will consider an ordinance to crack down on large unruly gatherings.  

However, some city residents and civil libertarians think the ordinance goes too far.

Like other cities, Saginaw has struggled to respond to large pop-up street parties that sometimes end in violence.

The city council is expected to vote on an ordinance Monday that would give police more authority to break up large gatherings. Police officers could act if they determine the gathering is causing excessive noise, blocking traffic or property damage.

Individuals found violating the "nuisance gatherings" ordinance could face misdemeanor charges carrying fines up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

The council voted 7 to 1 to advance the proposed ordinance back in July.

But critics are concerned the ordinance could be invoked to stop peaceful protests, picket lines or even large family gatherings.
The ACLU of Michigan is urging the Saginaw city council to reject the ordinance.

“If adopted, the sweeping ordinance would violate the constitutional rights of the citizens of Saginaw and simply cannot be tolerated,” said Marc Allen, Senior Staff Attorney with the ACLU of Michigan, in a written statement.
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Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
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