Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! coming to Kalamazoo

Celebrate WMUK’s 75th anniversary with the return of Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!? Thursday October 22, 2026. Come see the Peabody Award-winning comedy news show recorded at Miller Auditorium. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

As a special thank you we have a limited availability WMUK 75th anniversary ticket package. For a one-time gift of $750 or more, you’ll receive two tickets to see the show, an invitation to a special post-show reception in the Miller Auditorium Grand Tier Lobby with Peter Sagal and friends, as well as two commemorative glasses.

Your gift keeps phenomenal programs like

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!? on the air in West Michigan.

Tickets also go on sale to the general public on Friday September 4th.

We can’t Wait, Wait to see you on October 22nd!