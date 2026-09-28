Benson, James boast dueling endorsements from first responders, veterans groups

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson received endorsements from first responders and veterans at an event in Warren Monday.

Among the groups endorsing Benson was National Security Leaders for America.

Retired Marine Corps Major General Michael Lehnert is the nonpartisan group’s Michigan lead.

He said Benson’s work as Michigan secretary of state makes a difference.

“Jocelyn Benson has been tasked with the statewide responsibility of ensuring that every qualified vote voter's vote counts, and she has discharged that duty with competence and integrity,” Lehnert said.

The Michigan Professional Firefighters Union also endorsed Benson.

MPFFU President Matt Sahr said their support came down to affordability.

“Her opponent is lining up behind the agenda that would drive up prices, health care coverage for working people, and make life more expensive for everyone,” Sahr said.

“John James even voted against the measure to end the war in Iran last week, at a time when gas prices were at an all-time high.”

The event took place at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 124 in Warren. That group, along with the statewide organization and the Police Officers Association of Michigan, has endorsed Benson’s Republican opponent, Congressman John James.

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) was at the even supporting Benson. She told reporters that high energy costs are a burden on everyone.

“Talk to anyone in manufacturing, anyone in trucking. I mean, it is a huge drag on the economy,” Slotkin said.

The White House has floated plans to potentially suspend the fuel tax or end diesel exports.

Slotkin said the priority should be the long-term fix of ending the war with Iran.

“I think it's a little hard for the president of the United States, who started this war without a plan to get out of it, drove prices through the roof, to now pretend to be the hero. You can't be both the arsonist and the firefighter.”