Study finds wide gender gap in literacy and higher education in Michigan

Young men and boys in Michigan are struggling with finding opportunities after high school graduation, according to a new study released by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, or MiLEAP, and the American Institute for Boys and Men.

The study found that men make up 45% of four-year college enrollment and 41% of community college enrollees.

According to the report, the problems start early, with 55% of Michigan boys age 3 to 5 on track for kindergarten readiness, compared with 73% of girls.

MiLEAP Director Beverly Walker-Griffea said the state is not meeting the needs of boys.

“Those figures tell us to look beyond the numbers,” she said. “We need to ask ourselves whether they have the support that they need for success.”

The wealth gap plays a large role in the success for males.

The study found that in the poorest districts, 78% of boys graduate while 91% graduate in the richest districts. The state’s rural and poorest districts were more likely to provide negative outcomes for men looking for work as well.

Walker-Griffea said signs are usually there when kids are struggling.

“Boys account for two-thirds of our out-of-school suspensions and about 7 in 10 expulsions during our K-through-12 experience,” she said.

The study showed there are barriers in getting men to consider jobs typically held by women.

Republican state Rep. John Roth, of Interlochen, said boys need to learn there are opportunities there for them in healthcare and teaching.

“I had a few teachers that were male, but it was the minority as a kid growing up,” Roth said. “So we need to make sure the males are available to all these different ideas of what they could be and what the education could be for them.”

The study authors said their research shows the necessity of helping kids plan out a post-high school education or trades program.

Democratic state Rep. Amos O’Neal, of Saginaw, said he’s appreciative of the efforts to address the problem.

“The report offers a great foundation for continued discussion about how we make Michigan more accessible for boys and men to where they can succeed in education and build that stable future,” O’Neal said.