Detroit Regional Chamber urges Whitmer to join Trump-backed tax credit opposed by teachers union

A prominent business group wants Governor Gretchen Whitmer to opt Michigan into a federal education program that's opposed by the state’s largest teachers union.

The Detroit Regional Chamber sent a letter urging Whitmer to join the Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit. The program allows people to make a $1,700 donation to a Scholarship Granting Organization who – in turn – gives out scholarships to students.

More than 30 states have opted into the program so far.

The scholarships can be used for things like books and tutoring. It can also be used for private school tuition – which is driving the hesitancy to adopt the tax credit by some Democrat-led states.

Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah says the political climate isn’t helping either.

“We know that there's some unnecessary controversy around this, just because it is a Trump administration initiative, but we think this is a good one, and I think this supports education,” Baruah said.

The Michigan Constitution bans public money from going toward private schools.

Michigan Education Association spokesman Thomas Morgan said it’s another “voucher scheme.”

“The program was created to weaken public education and divert billions of dollars to private and religious schools and the for-profit companies that service them,” Morgan said.

In 2000, Michigan voters rejected a proposal that would have established a state-funded voucher program.

Last month, Whitmer and four other Democratic governors sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury for more information on the program.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel panned the program.

“I have grave concerns about whether the voucher program violates the Michigan Constitution,” Nessel wrote.

Baruah wasn’t sure about the specifics of this federal program running afoul of state law. He said with Michigan being one of the worst states for childhood literacy something needs to change.

“We should be turning over every stone that improves education for children in the state of Michigan.”

For the MEA, Whitmer allowing the program to start in the state would be a betrayal.

“Opting Michigan into this federal voucher scheme at the end of her term would drown out much of the great work that Governor Whitmer has helped accomplish on behalf of Michigan students and schools and educators,” Morgan said.