The Michigan Court of Appeals says a statewide abortion rights referendum has invalidated restrictions that remain in state law.

At issue were three provisions on the books before the amendment was ratified by voters: a 24-hour mandatory waiting period for an abortion; required informed consent forms; and a ban on advanced clinicians like midwives or nurse practitioners performing an abortion.

In the unanimous ruling , the justices said those provisions were incompatible with the Reproductive Freedom For All amendment and therefore unconstitutional.

Genevieve Marnon, the legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan , said the group isn’t involved in the lawsuit. However, they are keeping an eye on it.

“We want them to have physicians providing their late-term abortions or second-trimester abortions,” Marnon said.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO Paula Thornton Greear applauded the ruling, saying “These laws had nothing to do with patient health.”

Thornton Greear said the state Legislature should remove the restrictions completely now that the appeals court has said they’re unconstitutional.

“Even with this ruling, the laws are still written into Michigan statute, and when the new Legislature convenes in January, it’s time to take them off the books and enact new legislation to enforce the state constitution and protect the rights of patients and providers,” Thornton Greear said.

Marnon cautioned lawmakers to not go too far.

“For example, the parental consent law,” Marnon said. “I think if lawmakers decide that they're going to circumvent parents' rights, they may find a lot of parents that are not happy about that.”