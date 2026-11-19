Regents of the University of Michigan approved a highly controversial computing center in Ypsilanti Township at their Thursday meeting, by a vote of 7-1.

U-M President Domenico Grasso said without the facility, the university risks losing its status as one of the nation's top research institutions.

"Our current computing capacity is simply not sufficient to meet the demands of modern research," he said. "This is like using a rotary-dial phone, where smartphones are ubiquitous."

Artist's rendering of part of U of M's planned research computer center campus in Ypsilanti Township

Grasso said the university plans to set aside $5 million for community development projects in Ypsilanti Township, and to work with township and local leaders to identify shared priorities and ways that Michigan help can help achieve them

Opposition to the data center remains undiminished. Ypsilanti Township officials and residents said the university has ignored their pleas to build the center somewhere else.

They say it will destroy the quality of life in the township. They also question its necessity.

That's because the plan is for University of Michigan researchers to use about 10% of the center's capacity, with its partner, the Los Alamos National Laboratory, using the other 90%.

Ypsilanti Township attorney Doug Winters said the university has shown contempt and disdain for local officials, as well as for Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson, who has said she supports a one-year moratorium on new data centers in Michigan.

Winters said he has been authorized by the township to pursue "all legal means" to stop the facility from being built. "It won't go unchallenged," he said.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.