Both sides of a lawsuit over Michigan’s renewable energy zoning law are claiming victory at the state Supreme Court.

A state law enacted in 2023, known as P.A. 233, lets the state preempt local zoning and approve renewable energy projects, but only if local rules are too strict. The Michigan Public Service Commission found that to mean ordinances that went beyond regulations listed in the law, covering issues like fencing, height, and sound.

Dozens of Michigan townships challenged the interpretation and lost that battle at the Court of Appeals. Friday, the Supreme Court released an order that upheld most of the law.

The Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council was among the environmental groups seeking to protect the policy in court.

President Laura Sherman said it incentivizes projects to work with local governments rather than around them, especially since going to the state could get expensive and would likely require paying several fees to the local governments anyway.

She argued local governments also have a reason to cooperate.

“If you want to be assured that a project cannot go to the state, then you set up a local ordinance that has these very clear requirements," Sherman said. "Today, [it] has been affirmed by the Supreme Court that those are the simple requirements,” Sherman said.

In a press release, the lawyers for the townships said they were disappointed in that decision. Other parts of the ruling, however, gave them reason to celebrate.

The Public Service Commission originally decided only the local governments that had zoning authority over a proposed site counted as an “affected local unit” that could negotiate with energy companies seeking to locate a renewable project there. The Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court both found that definition too narrow.

Instead, they considered any local unit of government that the project touched as affected.

Foster Swift lawyer Michael D. Homier is lead attorney on the case for the townships.

“This is an important win for counties and other local governments that may not exercise zoning authority over a project site but will nevertheless experience the project’s impacts,” Homier said in a press release. “The decision confirms that those communities cannot be excluded from the rights and protections the Legislature provided under PA 233 simply because another local government exercises zoning jurisdiction.”

While settling some of those issues, the Michigan Supreme Court did set the table for oral arguments about timing. In January, the sides will come together to discuss how long local governments have to respond to developers.

Sherman said regardless of what the court decides, the local governments couldn’t delay forever.

“The intent of the Legislature was really clear, that you want to give local governments the opportunity to regulate these projects, but if you choose not to do that, they cannot delay in perpetuity, that was one of the reasons that this law passed in the first place,” she said.