Most Americans do not like data centers.

They made that very clear in the midterm elections, when local communities overwhelmingly approved moratoriums and restrictions on data center construction. Still, Congress is now debating a bill that would make it easier to build them — and that bill passed the Senate last week .

The case against these facilities is well-established. Less common is an ardent voice of support.

Ted Neitzke is one of those rare proponents. He's mayor of the formerly industrial Wisconsin city of Port Washington, north of Milwaukee and adjacent to Lake Michigan.

"Every revolution has brought an evolution, and that's what I think is happening," Neitzke told NPR last month. "We are living in the early 20th century, just remodeled again. We have Zuckerberg. They had J.P. Morgan. We have Elon Musk. They had Rockefeller."

As mayor, Nietzke supports a controversial data center the size of 500 football fields that's being built on former farm land in Port Washington. Opponents of the project believe it will harm the community. But Mayor Neitzke thinks he's figured out a way to reap its benefits and minimize its downsides.

"I don't understand why a community like ours, who grew up in an industrial base, would fight the fact that we would need this back again," he said.

Even after the midterms delivered a decisive rebuke of data center projects, Mayor Neitzke says his city's data center deal could be a national model, one that resolves many of the concerns Americans have about them.

"There is no better square-foot-value industrial development than a data center," he added, "and a lot of people will get very upset when I say that."

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